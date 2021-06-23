First ride: 2022 Toyota 86 redesign rewards drivers

Toyota has revealed the first look at the upcoming 2022 Tundra, and the full-size pickup appears to be getting a very modern and aggressive new look. While we don’t have much to go on at this point, Toyota has given us one full photo of the 2022 Tundra, and it’s something. A massive black honeycomb grille proudly displays “TOYOTA” in massive letters above an LED lightbar. It’s a decidedly rugged, contemporary look, and one that calls to mind the in-your-face styling of Ford’s F-150 Raptor. There are also black carbon-look accents on the front bumper and wheel arches that help add to the truck’s surprisingly edgy design. Outside of its looks, Toyota says the new Tundra has been “re-engineered with uncompromising power and loaded with advanced tech.” As far as the “uncompromising power” is concerned, we know that the 2022 Tundra will be outfitted with a new iForce MAX engine — but that’s all we know. Keep up with the latest details as Toyota releases them at the 2022 Tundra launch site.