Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Andrew Yang concedes as Eric Adams takes early lead in NYC mayor’s race

By Alex Woodward
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1109_0acv0U2d00

Brooklyn borough president and former police officer Eric Adams snagged an early lead but fell short of an outright victory in the Democratic primary for New York City ’s next mayor, as voters await the results from the city’s first-ever ranked-choice voting system that could alter the outcome in the weeks ahead.

After tallying ballots from Election Day and early in-person voting ballots, Mr Adams has a nearly 10-point lead, while progressives have coalesced around Maya Wiley, who stands in second place with more than 22 per cent of the vote.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was the first among early front-runners to concede on Tuesday night after he fell to a distant fourth place.

The primary election marks the debut of the city’s first-ever ranked-choice election, in which voters can fill ballots “ranking” their first, second, third, four and fifth choices in order of preference in citywide races.

Without a clear majority win in the first-choice results, the outcome of the race might not be revealed until several weeks later.

Following the results from Election Day, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed, a process that will continue through several rounds until only two candidates remain.

Election officials will finish processing ranked picks on 29 June, and it could take up to 12 July – after processing all absentee ballots – to determine the winner.

Mr Adams told supporters at his election night party on Tuesday night that “New York City said our first choice is Eric Adams”.

Ms Wiley, buoyed by late endorsements from prominent progressive lawmakers and the Working Families Party, told supporters that she believes there remains a path to victory as votes are counted.

Curtis Sliwa has won the city’s Republican Party primary, but the largely Democratic-leaning city all but guarantees a Democratic victory in the race.

The Democratic candidate will face Mr Sliwa in the general election on 2 November.

The coronavirus pandemic – which has killed more than 33,000 New York City residents – has underscored the city’s overlapping crises in housing, unemployment, healthcare and education, but public safety became a defining issue in the final weeks of the primary campaign following a spike in violent crime.

Candidates also debated their competing visions for the future of the nation’s largest and most expensive police force after antiracist uprisings and calls to “defund the police” to prioritise critical social services.

While speculators have seen Mr Adams’s early lead as a sign of winnowing left-wing influence across New York politics, progressive candidates saw several victories in citywide races and in other boroughs and in the state’s second-largest city of Buffalo.

Early results from Manhattan’s district attorney show a lead for Alvin Bragg, backed by national progressive groups. Current public advocate and leading New York progressive Jumaane Williams received more than 70 per cent of the vote for his re-election. And Brad Lander, endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also is leading the race for the city’s next comptroller. Left-wing candidates in several other city council races, including Tiffany Caban in Queens, also are leading.

In Buffalo, India Walton appears to have defeated the city’s four-term mayor Byron Brown in an upset that could see her become the city’s first-ever Black woman as mayor.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Race#Democratic#New York City#Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Elections
Related
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Dianne Morales concedes NYC mayoral race, ending left-wing bid

Dianne Morales, whose long-shot left-wing mayoral bid was upended by an unusual campaign unionization effort, formally conceded on Friday. Morales, 54, finished with the sixth-most top-choice votes in unofficial in-person Democratic primary results published this week. By bowing out of the race, she joined Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, who conceded at his Election Night party last week.
New York City, NYVoice of America

New York City Mayor Race Hobbled by Counting Error

New York Democratic voters continued to fret Thursday after a massive error in the tallying of votes for the mayoral primary election Tuesday cast doubt on the city’s election process. The first results released by the city’s Board of Elections, which showed candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with...
Ohio StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In Ohio GOP Senate primary, Trump is kingmaker

Donald Trump is looming over the Ohio Senate race as the Republican candidates jockey for an endorsement and urge the former president to overlook past resistance to his leadership. J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author who entered the Republican primary Thursday as a populist Trump stalwart, did not vote...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Police more favored than Black Lives Matter: Poll

More people have a favorable view of the police and law enforcement agencies than the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a national poll. Sixty-nine percent have either a very favorable view or a favorable view of the police, a poll conducted by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies showed. The Black Lives Matter movement garnered favorability of 45%, with 39% saying they had an unfavorable or very unfavorable view.
Minneapolis, MNNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

EMILY: Hi. This is Emily (ph) in Minneapolis, Minn. And today is the day of my daughter's bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia earlier this year. This podcast was recorded at... SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. 10:10 a.m. on Friday, July 2. EMILY: Things may have changed by the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
Kentucky StateNew York Post

Progressive Charles Booker launches bid to unseat Rand Paul

Former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker will launch a bid to unseat Sen. Rand Paul, he announced. The 37-year-old rose to national prominence last year when he narrowly lost the Democratic primary to take on Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to Amy McGrath, a former Marine combat pilot who ran as a moderate and was defeated.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...