How Steve Clifford could remake the Pacers on defense

With the Pacers set to begin head coaching interviews while at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week, the team is reportedly targeting candidates who are experienced with experience after taking a risk on rookie head coach Nate Bjorkgren. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in addition to former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Brian Shaw, who is head coach of the G League Ignite team and worked as an assistant for the Pacers under Frank Vogel, is said to be in the mix, as is former Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford. For a team in search of making stops and returning to “hard hat” defensive principles in the wake of whirling between hyperaggressive coverages, Clifford is known as a defensive-mind tactician, with brainpower shared and gleaned from Tom Thibodeau and brothers Stan and Jeff Van Gundy in New York, Houston, and Orlando.