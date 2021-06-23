Cancel
Stocks

MicroSoft, Under Armour and Shake Shack Rise Premarket

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, June 23rd. Please refresh for updates. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock rose 0.5% after the investment firm Cowen added the sports equipment company to its best ideas list, keeping a ‘buy’ rating, saying it can add more than 50% after shedding about 10% over the past three months.

www.investing.com
