TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say five people are dead after a tractor-trailer hit a car, which burst into flames west of Tonopah along Interstate 10 Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Bart Graves with DPS said the semi-truck driver was heading east when, for some reason, they slammed into the back of a Nissan Altima. The impact of the crash split the car in half and caused it to catch fire. All five people inside the Nissan died at the scene.