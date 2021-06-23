Lessons Learned From Pandemic Responses That Leverage Philanthropy
Founder/President at 28. Jun, an international humanitarian organization in Special Consultative Status with the United Nation's ECOSOC. In the 10 years that I’ve spent leading a nonprofit organization in what can sometimes be described as a tumultuous part of the world, I’ve consistently relied on one thing to help me keep my gaze on progress — learning from others. I’ve done my best to learn from people from all walks of life, which has often opened my eyes to ideas I otherwise might have missed.www.forbes.com