Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

By ANNE M. PETERSON
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.

www.actionnewsjax.com
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Christen Press
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer#Summer Olympics#Americans#Orlando Pride#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
Texas Statecbs19.tv

Texas Longhorns soccer player makes Team Canada squad for Tokyo Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Longhorns junior soccer player, Julia Grosso, is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics this summer. Grosso was named to Team Canada's Olympic squad on Tuesday. Grosso, who is from Vancouver, is listed as one of four midfielders to make the team. Grosso also made Team Canada for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Canada lost in the Round of 16 to Sweden, 1-0.
FIFAHollywood Life

Carli Lloyd Is ‘In The Best Shape Of Her Life’ & ‘Reunited With Family’ After ‘Pause Of 2020’ Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Before the U.S. women’s national team Olympic roster is released, soccer star Carli Lloyd spoke to HL about how the last year allowed her to change ahead of the Games. When the Olympics were postponed from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021, many athletes were required to re-evaluate their training and, for the older Olympians, decide if they could wait another year to compete. For three-time Olympian Carli Lloyd, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her a brief moment to breathe for one of the first times in her 17-year soccer career. In the last year, she went through some major life events, which, she said, better prepared her to compete in 2021. “I think 2020 gave me more opportunities. I had changes that happened in 2020,” Carli said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, while discussing her partnership with Secret Deodorant. “I cut ties with my longtime trainer of 17 years, which is a big deal. And that came after my knee surgery — my first ever surgery in my career. And then, I reunited with my family, which happened so quickly.”
SoccerWashington Times

Spirit’s O’Hara, Sonnett named to U.S. Olympic soccer team

Washington Spirit defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett were named Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team, coach Vlatko Andonovski announced. O’Hara, who played every minute for the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics in London, was on the squad in 2016 as well. Her lone goal in international play came in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
SportsKingsport Times-News

Milligan's Jastrab makes U.S. Olympic team

The call of a lifetime for Megan Jastrab came when she was doing what she loves most: going for a ride. The Milligan junior was selected as a member of the track cycling team to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She will compete in the team pursuit and the Madison.
Stanford, CAMercury News

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...
FIFAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Announced Roster For Tokyo Olympics

The United States women's national soccer team will have a familiar roster during the Tokyo Olympic Games next month. The team announced its official roster for the Summer Games on Wednesday, which includes 17 players who were part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship team among the 18-woman roster, according to USSoccer.com.
Sportssounderatheart.com

Match Preview: OL Reign v. Houston Dash

After a disappointing home loss to Gotham, OL Reign head on the road for a match against the Houston Dash. The Dash just gave the Orlando Pride their first loss of the season, winning 2-1. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM PT Friday and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers.
Soccersemoball.com

Press scores 2, Mewis sisters find net, US tops Mexico 4-0

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored, and the U.S. women beat Mexico 4-0 on Thursday night. The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.
Soccerklpw.com

Sauerbrunn Named To U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team For Third Time

Becky Sauerbrunn is officially a member of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the third time the Ladue native is going to the Olympics. She has already won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. The Tokyo Olympics begin for the U.S. women on July 21st, two days ahead of the opening ceremonies.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit: Week 9 Preview

Another week, another Chicago Red Stars game. This time, they’ll be on the road headed to the east coast to go up against the Washington Spirit. It’s only been a couple of weeks since their last meeting, so let’s see what’s different. The Chicago Red Stars swap suspensions from Bianca...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights in USWNT 4-0 Mexico match 2021

Good defensive cutback by Orejel, preventing a chance for the third. This is what the tricolor's dressing room looks like, Vergara's pupils are ready to go out and win this match. 6:55 PM2 days ago. USWNT Arrived!. With Kristie Memphis at the helm, the Stars and Stripes team has already...
MLSPosted by
90min

Canada includes 13 MLS players in Gold Cup roster

13 Major League Soccer players have been called up to Canada’s 23-man roster for the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada national team head coach John Herdman announced the list on Thursday morning with Toronto FC leading the way with three players. Canada will play in Group B of the tournament, alongside the United States, Martinique and a third team to be determined through preliminary phases in Miami from 2 July to 6 July.