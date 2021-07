Yesterday my two-year-old old son, Harper, lost his favorite stuffed animal dog that we call Teddy in downtown Edgartown. Not until we got home did we realize it was gone. I ran back into town looking every where for him. We thought he was gone on an adventure forever. After I put Harper to bed I was on Instagram doing my usual daily scroll through, and lo and behold Visited Edgartown reposted from Edgartown police page a picture of Teddy on the police cruiser asking to help in the search for the owner of the stuffed animal.