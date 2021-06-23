Adut Akech’s daily beauty rituals: ​“I was told my lips were too big. Now I love them”

Wearing your hair au naturel is the way to go these days. Whether your curls are waves, ringlets or coils, they all have one thing in common: They crave moisture and need extra care. Curly hair tends to be on the dry side and thirsty curls is what leads to frizz. To keep your hair smooth and springy, you’ll want the best natural curly hair products that will work with your natural texture and hydrate your locks. From gels to oils to co-washes, these are the best natural curly hair products that will deliver defined, healthy curls.