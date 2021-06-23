Adut Akech’s daily beauty rituals: “I was told my lips were too big. Now I love them”
For this month’s instalment of Daily Beauty Rituals, we caught up with Adut Akech. Now resident in Los Angeles, the South Sudanese-Australian megawatt model’s break was walking for Saint Laurent SS17. She’s since graced covers for British Vogue and Numéro and, closing Chanel’s Haute Couture AW18 show as their bride, was the first Black model to do so since 2004. Now, in and around charity work with the United Nations, Akech has squeezed in her latest role: the newest Global Brand Ambassador for Estée Lauder. Here we get the scoop on the 21-year-old’s skincare secrets, work-out regime and how she spends her downtime.theface.com