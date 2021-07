Summer is here and everybody is ready to celebrate with a lockdown-free summer and luckily we apparently live in one of the most fun states in the country. Everybody has their own definition of what's considered fun, and it can vary from state to state. There are certain states where fun is not just an option but also a way of life. These states offer such a variety of activities that everyone will be able to find something that excites them. It turns out that New York is one of these states.