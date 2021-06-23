Cancel
NBA

2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Bucks vs. Hawks

By Andrew Hess
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 12 days ago
What an unconventional road it has been for both of these teams up to this point in the season. One would have been hard-pressed to find an NBA fan or pundit who would have predicted a conference finals matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. While the Bucks certainly enter this series as favorites, they still have unanswered questions about their collective offensive ability and whether it will curtail their chances of reaching the NBA Finals. Additionally, they will have to contend with a young and fiery Hawks team that is fresh off dispatching the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers. Here is the TGH 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Preview.

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

