To add an item that you found/lost, please fill out the comment box below. Items older than one year, will be deleted. I lost my Tallis bag Thursday night. It’s plain black with no identifiers except that it had my Ketoret book and possibly a small siddur with my name on it. I think it may have fallen out of my car at one of four stops I made. I was at Seven sons in howell, south side sandwich shop, Satmer shul (parked between 5th and 6th), Aisle 9 in that order. I know I had it at the first stop, not sure afterwards. Thanks!