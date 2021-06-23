Blaine County Bans All Fireworks

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A sealcoat project will shut down one lane of the interstate in Jerome County for a couple of days starting Tuesday (6/29). The Idaho Transportation Department announced the construction project will impact about two miles of Interstate 84 just east of Hazelton from milepost 194 to 196. ITD said the sealcoat project will only impact drivers in the westbound lanes, but is only expected to last about two-days. Crews will be applying the sealcoat to preserve and extend the lifetime of the roadway. The process has to be done during hot temperature and dry weather to be effective.