LeBron James has always been involved in his sons' basketball journey, helping them get better, attending their games, and more. The King recently was recorded coaching Bronny James, telling him to get open and 'get a bucket' before the teenager missed a game-winning corner 3-pointer. That's not it for the King, though; he's always present, and now that he's not competing in the NBA playoffs, he has more time to focus on his family.