Man breaks into bank, steals loose change and a soda before leaving: Police
(STAFFORD, Va.) — A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a bank and stealing some loose change and a soda before leaving the scene of the crime. The incident occurred at approximately 9:06 a.m. on Monday, June 23, when Sergeant Zotos from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Stafford, Virginia was called to the Carter Bank & Trust to a report of a burglary after bank tellers reported that they suspected the business had been burglarized overnight.wiky.com