TSM head into Week 5 of the LCS 2021 Summer Split tied for first but technically in first due to head-to-head record against 100T. They are also two games ahead of rivals C9 and TL. At the end of Week 4, TSM were able to crush TL and now their sights will be set on C9. As they prepare for their weekend against DIG, IMT and the aforementioned C9 here are three things TSM fans should be watching for in Week 5.