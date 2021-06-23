15 Best Things To Do in Palanga, Lithuania

What a blast! July explodes onto the scene with fireworks aplenty as Fourth of July festivities in LA come roaring back. And the 4th of July is only the beginning, as all month long the summer favorites are returning. Shakespeare by the Sea, Pageant of the Masters, the Hollywood Bowl ... all lined up and ready to go. Bubblefest says if July is when you'll have me, then July is when I will be. And if there was any doubt as to just how on this summer is going to be, the Orange County Fair is here with the answer: it's on, baby, it's very on.