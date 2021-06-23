Dixie State registered Polytechnic, Utah Tech as domain names in 2020
Dixie State University in St. George is pictured on Friday, April 9, 2021. The Dixie State University board of trustees’ executive committee has begun a name change process for the university. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University registered multiple domain names for possible new university names a year ago, including the names that surfaced recently as a committee's top recommendations in an ongoing process to change the university's name.www.ksl.com