This portable snack will keep you on the go

Summer time = outdoor time! When you’re out and about, these petite potato bites are the perfect snack to fuel you for your day.

Petite potatoes are coated in panko crumbs, sesame seeds and spice mix to make an easily-portable snack perfect for mid-hike or mid-bike.

Only takes 30 minutes to complete.

***

Ingredients …

24 oz. of petite yellow potatoes (about 40 petite potatoes)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons Soy sauce

1 cup panko crumbs

¼ cup tuxedo sesame seeds

2 teaspoons Chinese 5-Spice seasoning mix

***

Directions …

Put potatoes in a bowl and toss with the olive oil and soy sauce. Mix to coat well.

In a separate bowl, combine panko bread crumbs, sesame seeds and 5-spice seasoning and mix well.

In small batches, put the potatoes in the bread crumb mixture and roll around to coat well.

Transfer to a cookie sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until cooked through.

***

Time-saving tips …

Make a batch and freeze them. Take out of the freezer the night before using and leave in the refrigerator overnight. Re-heat in the toaster oven or enjoy cold.

***

Customization options …

Try the recipe with any type of petite potatoes, such a red or purple. Try with your favorite seasonings, seeds or flavors, such as BBQ seasoning, chia seeds, bread crumbs or cereal flakes.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.