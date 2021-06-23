Corteva says CEO James Collins Jr to retire

June 23 (Reuters) - Pesticide and seed maker Corteva Inc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Collins Jr will retire, months after activist investor Starboard Value LP had sought his ouster.

Starboard had nominated eight directors to the board of Corteva in January, seeking to oust Collins and take control of the company. In March, the activist investor settled after Corteva agreed to appoint three new independent directors backed by Starboard. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)