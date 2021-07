Twenty-five years later, Disney’s PG take on Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame remains one of the most radical films in Disney history. “It is hard to imagine Disney adapting a Gothic novel in which every single major character is morally grey and almost all of them die at the end. Yet, in 1996, Disney released The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a retelling of the very dark Victor Hugo novel. What’s different? Oh gods, it would almost be easier to say what is similar: names, location, and the fact that Quasimodo has physical disabilities. This book is very bleak, guys.”