Baltimore, MD

Baltimore mayor explains how he will spend American Rescue Plan money

WBAL Radio
 13 days ago

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is providing some clues about how the city will spend the big windfall of federal money provided through the American Rescue Plan. Since taking office as Baltimore's mayor in December, Scott's biggest task has been guiding the city through the pandemic. Now, his focus is on a city recovering from the pandemic. He's getting some huge help with the $641 million the city is getting through the American Rescue Plan.

