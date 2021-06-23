Former Boston Cop Pleads Guilty in OT Fraud Scheme
A former Boston Police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s evidence warehouse. Joseph Nee, 48, of Randolph, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for Sept. 24. Nee was charged on June 4.www.necn.com