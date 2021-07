Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a clumsy challenge as the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2020 following a shock defeat to the Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday. Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick netted the goals for the Czechs, propelling Jaroslav Silhavy's team into the quarterfinals of a tournament for the first time since Euro 2012. Meanwhile the Netherlands will be cursing their early exit from a competition whose knockout draw seemed to set them up for a deep run. Instead it will be their conquerors who will face Denmark in Thursday's quarterfinal in Baku, Azerbaijan.