Brad Paisley will be playing a live show in downtown Nashville for the 2021 4th of July Event in Nashville. Brad was going to do it last year, but because of COVID, it was canceled. Brad says he’s thrilled it is finally here, “I’m so excited about the Fourth of July in Nashville. We were going to do it last year. But they shut everything down. And thankfully we kicked the can down the road. And here we are just in time for us to reopen this place in the biggest way possible.”