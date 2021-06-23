Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown reportedly suffers miscarriage

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Gorilla Glue girl” Tessica Brown, who was pregnant with her sixth child, has reportedly suffered a miscarriage. The Louisiana mom, who achieved viral infamy for getting her locks stuck for a month after using the extra-strong adhesive, told TMZ that she isn’t sure she’ll try to have another child with her fiancé.

nypost.com
Community Policy
View All 120 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Gorilla Glue#Tiktok#Got2b Glued
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

E! News' Morgan Stewart Diagnosed with Thyroid Condition After Scary Symptoms: 'I Was Terrified'

E! News' Morgan Stewart is urging women to take care of their health after she tried to push through "overwhelming" symptoms that turned out to be a thyroid condition. The co-host of Daily Pop, who welcomed her first child, daughter Row, with husband Jordan McGraw on Feb. 17, shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she's felt "completely off" for the last nine weeks.
Women's HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Did Not Know She Was Pregnant and Gave Birth in the Bathroom after Going Clubbing

Doctors told a woman that she was infertile, but she discovered she was pregnant when she gave birth on the bathroom floor after spending the night at a club. Carla Macpherson, 22, of Swansea, South Wales, dismissed the chance of having kids due to her endometriosis. But when she felt stomach pains after a night of drinking and dancing, she discovered she was pregnant.
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Ben Feldman feared surgery death

Ben Feldman feared he was going to die during spinal surgery. The 'Superstore' actor recalled how "horrifying" it was to be told he needed an operation urgently because two discs in his neck had broken down after he'd spent years ignoring back pain, and he was so worried about the procedure, he wrote out a will before going into hospital.
Hair Caretheboxhouston.com

Tessica Brown Launches Hair Care Line, Makes $25K In Days

Tessica Brown is cashing in on her “Gorilla Glue Girl” fame and helping other women in the process. Brown announced her Forever Hair haircare line and has already generated $25,000 worth of product, TMZ reports. “Since I launched the hair care, we’ve sold over a thousand bottles,” Tessica told TMZ...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Josie Bates Reveals Newborn Daughter Hazel Is in NICU Battling Jaundice Due to ‘Rare’ Blood Condition

Road to recovery. Two days after Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s daughter Hazel, the couple gave an update on the little one’s health. “From the very beginning of her life, Hazel has been teaching us to honor God’s plans above our own,” the Bringing Up Bates stars captioned a joint Instagram slideshow of hospital pictures on Wednesday, June 16. “Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel’s pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before. Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie’s blood and Hazel’s were fighting against each other. We consulted with specialists, prayed and put our tiny daughter’s life in His loving hands. God answered prayers, she overcame odds and all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring.”
Hair Carehypefresh.co

“Gorilla Glue Girl” Rolls Out Her Own Hair Care Line

Finding the best hair products for black hair can be like a needle in a haystack. Luckily, there are products that do work wonders for our hair. All we have to do is look in the right place. Louisiana native Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” just released a new haircare line that’ll help anyone grow their hair back. After already enduring her horrific hair experience, Brown has sought to help others with her new haircare line, Forever Hair. It already sounds like a promising hair product.
CelebritiesBBC

Swaffham dad gets daughter's brain surgery scar tattoo

A father has had an image of his four-year-old daughter's brain surgery scar tattooed on his head so she does not feel like the "odd one out". Aaron Lambert's daughter Esme was diagnosed with a rare high-grade tumour near the spinal cord aged two. The decorator from Swaffham, Norfolk, said...
Women's HealthPosted by
Motherly

A woman who had 18 miscarriages is raising her miracle baby

Sometimes, hope is all you have left. Louise Warneford, who suffered through 18 miscarriages and 16 rounds of expensive IVF treatments in her quest to become a mother, never fully lost hope. And finally, at age 48, the UK-based writer and her husband, Mark, successfully gave birth to a baby boy using a donor embryo, which they had tried several times before without success.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Teresa Graves AKA Christie Love on 'Get Christie Love!' Tragically Died at Just 54 – Inside Her Life & Death

Teresa Graves is famous for portraying a sassy undercover cop in the police drama series "Get Christie Love!" Find out more about her life on earth and how she died in 2002. Teresa Graves was one of the most popular Black actresses in the 1970s. She was also a beautiful woman whose name popped up in conversations about the most beautiful women of that decade.