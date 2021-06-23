Cancel
Ocean City, MD

West OC Fire Cause Unknown; One Firefighter Suffered Burn Injuries, Another Hurt In Fall

By Dispatch Staff
The Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN – The cause of Tuesday morning’s fire in West Ocean City remains under investigation with no cause determined at this time. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire in a single-family home located at 12849 Harbor Road in West Ocean City. The fire also damaged three adjacent single-family homes. The structure of fire origin was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Arriving fire units reported a single-family home and an adjacent out-building on fire.

mdcoastdispatch.com
