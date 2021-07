Some of the most popular Prime Day searches this year are for Bluetooth speakers, and we can attest to the fact that Amazon has discounted hundreds of great devices in this category alone. Some are from no-name brands that you've never heard from, while others are on more premium speakers that still cost a pretty penny. There are even a ton of great Echo smart speaker bargains among the best Prime Day Amazon device deals. However, in my opinion, the best Bluetooth speaker deal going on right now is this one on the Bose SoundLink Revolve.