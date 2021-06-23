Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Major crash closed westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard early Wednesday

By Stephanie Butzer
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpP6v_0acuub6400

DENVER — A major multi-vehicle crash closed westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

All lanes of I-70 reopened at 8:28 a.m.

As crews continued to clean up, all lanes of westbound I-70 closed. Shortly after the crash, one lane of traffic was allowed to pass, but that closed around 6:50 a.m.

A box truck was on its side in the westbound lanes.

Both sides of the highway were affected by this crash, as the box truck crashed into a temporary wall, pushing it into the left lane of eastbound I-70. That lane also closed.

As of now, there's no information available on injuries or cause of the crash.

Traffic expert Jayson Luber recommended using I-270 or Colfax to get around the crash.

Click here for a live traffic radar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Boulevard#I 70#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related