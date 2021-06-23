Cancel
Plaintiff's Bar Shed Partners & Associates As COVID-19 Caused Havoc

By Nate Robson
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the nation’s largest plaintiffs firms shed associates and reduced their partner head count last year as COVID-19 forced courts to pull civil trials off their calendars while pausing swaths of litigation. Nearly all of the plaintiff-focused firms in the NLJ 500 decreased in size in 2020 compared with...

www.law.com
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Backs Nestle, Cargill on Child-Slavery Suit (2)

The U.S. Supreme Court gave companies a broader shield against lawsuits by victims of overseas atrocities, rejecting accusations that. were complicit in the use of child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms. The justices said the allegations against the companies lacked enough of a U.S. connection to go forward under...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Federal judge tosses lawsuit by employees who refused vaccine

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.
LawLaw.com

NLJ 500 Firm Hired to Defend County Officials in Suit Over Alleged Discrimination Against Latino Voters

Devon McCurdy of Lane Powell has entered an appearance for the Benton and Yakima counties canvassing review boards in a pending lawsuit claiming that more than 4,500 Latino voters were denied their vote in the 2020 elections due to racial discrimination. The case was filed May 7 in Washington Eastern District Court by the UCLA Voting Rights Project and other law firms on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. is 4:21-cv-05075, Reyes et al v. Chilton et al.
Florida StateLaw.com

Florida Judge Narrows Multidistrict Litigation Claims Over Zantac

A federal judge in Florida dismissed large chunks of the litigation alleging heartburn medication Zantac causes cancer, but plaintiffs lawyers insist the “vast majority” of their claims are moving forward. U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg of the Southern District of Florida tossed claims brought under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and...
LawLaw.com

Litigators Gear Up for Post-Pandemic Personal Injury Suits: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DANGEROUS ENCOUNTERS - The lifting of pandemic restrictions across much of the country and the resultant increase in human interaction is a welcome development for most after such a long period in isolation. But, as we examine in this week’s Law.com Litigation Trendspotter column, trial lawyers say a rise in personal injury litigation, from medical malpractice to motor vehicle accidents and road rage incidents, is “inevitable” with so many people out and about. I’m interested to hear what you think: what types of personal injury claims do you expect to increase as life gets back to something resembling the pre-pandemic normal? Let me know at [email protected] and I’ll feature your feedback in a follow-up column.
LawLaw.com

'Weak and Convoluted': Broward Lawyer's Improper Closing Leads to $37M Appellate Reversal as Trend Emerges

A state appellate panel overturned a lower court ruling in which a jury had returned a multimillion-dollar verdict against three tobacco companies. The ruling, by Fourth DCA Judges Jeffrey T. Kuntz, Edward L. Artau and Robert M. Gross, is a cautionary tale, as it suggests judges are becoming less receptive to overzealous comments directed at tobacco companies in the course of litigation.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated Is Legal – Judge

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated is Legal – Judge; Doesn’t Violate Federal or State Laws, and Serves a Valid Public Purpose. Judge Rules That It Is Lawful Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 13, 2021) - Federal judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.) has ruled that...
LawLaw.com

Virtual Proceedings: Technology Can Ensure Fairness

Virtual, remote technology and the comfort by the judiciary have come to a point where virtual trials can become more routine and lawyers need to start to embrace this new virtual world. All counsel should digest the Virtual Bench Trial Protocols and Procedures authored by New York Supreme Court Justice Norman St. George, Administrative Judge of Nassau County.
Florida StateLaw.com

Protection for Community Associations Under New Florida COVID-19 Liability Law

Effective immediately under the first new Florida law enacted this legislative session (SB 72), community associations throughout the state should receive some protection from coronavirus lawsuits if they attempted to follow governmental guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Publicized as the most aggressive COVID-19 liability law in the United States, this legislation enacted March 29 imposes tougher legal requirements on individuals wanting to sue Florida business entities and various other organizations over COVID-19-related claims. The plain language of the law defines “business entities” to include corporations not-for-profit. As such, this indicates the legislation’s new-found protection extends to homeowners’ associations organized not-for-profit in accordance with Section 720.302(1) of the Florida Statutes as well as condominium associations organized not-for-profit in accordance with Section 718.111(1)(a) of the Florida Statutes.
Cobb County, GALaw.com

Scrap the Cap? After $50M Punitive Damage Award, Cobb Judge Urged to Rule $250K Limit Unconstitutional

Big money was a big part of the argument in a Cobb County courtroom Thursday, where the lawyers for a young woman awarded $5 million in damages for claims claims arising from a sexual assault at a behavioral health clinic were not only seeking more than $2 million in attorney fees—they also asked the court to grant $50 million in punitive damages the jury awarded, Georgia statutory cap on punitive notwithstanding.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

National hospital association honors Parkland for COVID-19 work

America’s Essential Hospitals, a national trade association, has recognized Parkland Health & Hospital System for its innovative responses throughout 2020 to COVID-19, targeting economically challenged, underserved communities and populations at elevated risk. America's Essential Hospitals, which represents more than 300 hospitals that care for low-income and other marginalized people, recognized...
Public HealthWGAL

COVID-19 delta variant causes concern

Health officials are tracking the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. WGAL News 8 has learned about one to two new cases each day are the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant is a "variant of concern" and accounts for more than...
LawLaw.com

After Decades in Big Law, Trial Lawyer Flees for Small Houston Firm

Houston trial lawyer John Strasburger, who has practiced for 31 years at large global firms, has joined a small trial and transactions firm in Houston, where he said he can avoid client conflicts, benefit from fee flexibility, and work at a firm with all decision-makers under one roof. Strasburger, who...