State Roundup: Slight improvement in Bay health; Sen. Cardin pushes to get ERA in Constitution; Perez runs for gov

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 11 days ago
SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN BAY HEALTH: After two straight years of declines due to record rainfall in 2018, the Chesapeake Bay’s health improved slightly in 2020, according to a report from the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science. Christine Condon of the Sun reports that the center’s grade for the estuary ticked up from a C- back to a C. The entire watershed received a B- for the second straight year.

