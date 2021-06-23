State Roundup: Slight improvement in Bay health; Sen. Cardin pushes to get ERA in Constitution; Perez runs for gov
SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN BAY HEALTH: After two straight years of declines due to record rainfall in 2018, the Chesapeake Bay’s health improved slightly in 2020, according to a report from the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science. Christine Condon of the Sun reports that the center’s grade for the estuary ticked up from a C- back to a C. The entire watershed received a B- for the second straight year.marylandreporter.com