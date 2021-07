One year ago, Jesslyn Layfield and her family waited in line inside the Riverchase Galleria, there to buy her children new outfits for the Fourth of July. It was 3:18 p.m. when a gunfight broke out nearby. When it was over, Layfield’s son, 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr., lay motionless on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at Children’s of Alabama two hours and 17 minutes later.