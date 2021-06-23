Green Bay Booyah drop both ends of doubleheader

WAUSAU, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah were unable to get a win at Athletic Park as the Wisconsin Woodchucks swept Tuesday’s doubleheader. In the first game, the Booyah started in a tough position, down 4-0 in the second inning as the suspended game from June 8 was restarted. Mykel Page (Southern) pitched well in the outing. The Georgia native gave up four hits while walking two and striking out two. He did not allow a run in his 6.2 innings pitched.