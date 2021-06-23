Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

5 frames with Fomapan 400 in a Nikon F2 in Dungeness, Kent – By Nigel Rumsey

35mmc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it can seem that by law, photographers in southeast England, with a few days holiday, have to make a pilgrimage to Dungeness. You’re so likely to bump into another photographer it’s very difficult to make images that feel original and I didn’t achieve that here. However, it’s always worth trying, which is how I found myself in, probably, the most COVID-safe environment in this crowded corner of the country on one of the windiest days in early May. Nevertheless, it was refreshing to have a change of scene.

www.35mmc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeness#Exhibit A#Stocks#Kent#Covid#Fuji#Kodak Tri X Or T Max#Black White#Instagram#Foma Film Fomapan#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Why the Nikon ZFc Is an APS-C Sensor Camera. Is Full Frame Coming?

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I believe the Nikon ZFc will be looked at in multiple ways. First, this is a brave step for Nikon. The Nikon ZFc is smaller and lighter than the FM2 while it includes weather resistance. Of course, it’s also a nod to the Nikon Df. And to do that, they needed to use an APS-C sensor. In fact, it’s the same sensor as the Z50. On the other hand, it’s hard to not feel like Nikon continues to shoot themselves in the foot. I, like many of you, wanted a full-frame Nikon ZF camera. I honestly think that it’s still coming. And if that’s the case, Nikon should’ve put their best foot forward and launched that first. However, there are some pretty cool things about the Nikon ZFc.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Hands-on with the Nikon Z fc

Nikon has just announced its newest Z-mount mirrorless camera, the retro-styled Z fc, and a silver edition of its 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 'pancake' kit zoom to match. We've been fortunate enough to get our hands on pre-production copies of both, so let's take a tour and take in all the details of Nikon's latest release.
Electronicscameralabs.com

Nikon COOLPIX 100 retro review

Back in 1996, Nikon entered the consumer digital camera market with the COOLPIX 100. It cost around $500, had one third of a Megapixel and solved the thorny problem of expensive memory cards or annoying serial cables by building the camera into an industry-standard PCMCIA card, so you could simply slot the camera into a compatible laptop and directly access the images. In the video below I took the COOLPIX 100 out around Brighton to see how it performed a quarter of a century after it first came out!
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Nikon announces the Nikon Z fc and expands lens lineup

Today, Nikon announced the Z fc, a DX-format camera that combines the latest mirrorless technology with classic design and functionality. It’s the compact and lightweight everyday companion that evokes both the urge to create and to take the time to embrace the moment. Featuring a heritage-inspired design, satisfying analog controls...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon Z fc Initial Review

Nikon's Z fc is an APS-C mirrorless camera that combines Nikon's new Z lens mount with looks and controls that recall the company's classic FM and FE-series film SLRs. The Z fc is the second crop-sensor Nikon camera to use the company's new Z-mount, built around the same 20.9MP sensor as the Nikon Z50, but it gains dedicated dials for ISO, shutter speed and exposure compensation to go with its throwback styling. Nikon says it's aiming the camera at a younger, style-conscious audience.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Hands-on with Nikon's NIKKOR Z 28mm F2.8 Special Edition

Nikon has just announced the NIKKOR Z 28mm F2.8 (SE) lens. The 'SE' in the name stands for Special Edition, as this is a re-styled version of the 28mm lens that's already been announced, though not yet released, and has been on Nikon's roadmap for a while now. This Special...
Electronicssoftpedia.com

Nikon Z 7 Camera Firmware 3.31 for macOS

- Fixed an issue occurring after the camera firmware was updated to version 3.30 that sometimes amplified the sounds generated by the aperture mechanisms when zoom or focus rings were rotated on certain F mount lenses connected via an FTZ mount adapter. Viewing the Camera Firmware Version:. - Turn the...
ElectronicsEOSHD

Nikon Z Fc… Welcome to the Minox Z50

Nikon today launched the Z Fc. Formerly the Df retro plastic camera, Nikon has improved the concept with even more plastic and a smaller sensor. You can feel the retro authenticity during each buzz of the power zoom and the flappy plastic concealing a port used for live streaming. It’s every film camera shooter’s dream Minox Nikon!
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S sample gallery

The Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S is a short telephoto macro prime lens for Nikon's full-frame mirrorless Z mount. Offering several upgrades over previous generations, the new Z 105mm is being pitched as a versatile prime lens for everything from macro shooting to available light portraiture. The...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Pure Magic. Funleader Contax 35mm f2 G for Leica M Review

The Funleader Contax 35mm f2 G is one of my favorite 35mm lenses ever made. In 13 years, I never thought that the megapixel wars and the hunt for clinical perfection would create soulless images. But thankfully, the Funleader Contax 35mm f2 G is slapping that idea in the face. While all the other brands try to create clinical perfection, it takes the fun out of photography. It’s worse that it happens in two ways: in post-production and in-camera. Anyone that has told me to put lens character into an image using post-production hasn’t actually tried it. It’s hard. The truth is that it’s far easier to have a “flawed” lens and get rid of those “issues” in post-production. Every brand champions that they’re better than their competitors at it. The industry has been like this for the last 20 or so years. It’s created a monster, but I feel like the Funleader Contax 35mm f2 G is a rare gem among all that.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon Z fc pre-production sample gallery

We were fortunate enough to get our hands on the new Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera – as well as its 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 VR and 28mm F2.8 SE lenses – a few days prior to launch. We braved the 100°F weather to bring you the first batch of samples from Nikon's latest creation.
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Thinking Beyond the Frame

Why is it so hard to tell the story behind an artwork or to convince others of our personal connection to it? Why do we often struggle to find the right words? In art history, we learn about art throughout time; we often hear about stylistic schools and the different techniques artists employed. When we read reviews of current artists and shows, the language can become so dense and convoluted, we can’t even visualize the work without an accompanying photo. Traditionally, many of us have been taught that art is treated in formal ways with only one “right way” to write and talk about it.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

DPReview TV: F1.4 or F2.0? Which are the best Fujifilm primes?

The guys at DPReview TV always go above and beyond to produce their videos. This video comparison of Fujifilm's F1.4 and F2 primes show just how dedicated they are, with Chris powering through the pain after suffering a nasty injury. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of...
Musicskiddle.com

Nigel Clark (Dodgy) at The Angus

Customer reviews of Nigel Clark (Dodgy) at The Angus. Average rating: 100% Music Venue Prices Atmosphere. the venue was lovely and intimate. Great bar staff and service. could do with an extra loo for ladies!. Posted Today, 12:04am. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login to prefill your...
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Nikon Z fc Overview

The Nikon Z fc is an Z-mount mirrorless camera with a design reminiscent of the company's film cameras, such as the FM2. The top plate is loaded with dials and also has a small screen that displays the current aperture. The Z fc has a hybrid AF system with 209 phase-detect points, along with face and eye detection, for both people and animals. The camera can capture 4K/30p video plus high speed 120 fps footage at Full HD.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Best Memory Cards for Nikon Z fc

Looking for the best SD memory cards for Nikon Z fc? Here are our top recommended and fastest SD cards for Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z fc has a single SD memory card slot that supports the UHS-I SD cards. Sporting a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor, the Nikon Z fc (Amazon, B&H, Adorama) supports quick continuous shooting up to 11 fps, UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and Full HD recording at up to 120 fps, and sensitivity up to ISO 51200. Despite its classic looks, this Nikon Z fc camera is updated for contemporary content creation and features a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, supports live streaming, is compatible with external microphones, and has an advanced 209-point AF system with full-time subject tracking and eye-detection AF. So, the Nikon Z fc’s compact, lightweight body is highly portable but packs superb operability and rendering capability, making it easy to handle for both existing and first-time mirrorless camera users.