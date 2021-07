I've had this issue on the "to-do" list for a while. Horizon 7.13, Windows 10 1909, No DEM, persistent floating pools, golden template is non-domain joined. Currently deploying about 30 printers at a 300K+ square foot production / Warehouse facility via GPO > computer policy > Deploy printers. Most of the users are very mobile and want to use the printer nearest them without having to set it up every time. Problem comes when we refresh a pool, printers take 2 - 3 reboots to all load drivers and show up for the user.