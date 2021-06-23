Mixed Media Sculpture Artist, Grey Brogdon, Turned 80 and Isn’t Slowing Down Any Time Soon

Grey Brogdon is a fascinating man. He’s lived a rich and full life steeped in adventure, love, war and art. He’s visited 30 countries, served 31 months in jungle combat in Vietnam, taught at 3 Universities, jumped out of airplanes, visited every museum he could find, built 2 houses by hand and has taught himself to be proficient on a myriad of tools and machinery. Suffice to say, “He’s seen it all,” but through all that he has seen, he’s never trained his lens away from the very thing that he feels most compelled to do, and that is make art.