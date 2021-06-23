Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Visualization of the strain-induced topological phase transition in a quasi-one-dimensional superconductor TaSe

By Chun Lin, Masayuki Ochi, Ryo Noguchi, Kenta Kuroda, Masahito Sakoda, Atsushi Nomura, Masakatsu Tsubota, Peng Zhang, Cedric Bareille, Kifu Kurokawa, Yosuke Arai, Kaishu Kawaguchi, Hiroaki Tanaka, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Makoto Hashimoto, Donghui Lu, Shik Shin, Ryotaro Arita, Satoshi Tanda, Takeshi Kondo
Nature.com
 13 days ago

In the version of this Article originally published, in the first sentence of the Methods section, the unit of lattice constants a, b and c was incorrect as Å–1; it should have been Å. This has now been corrected. Institute for Solid State Physics, University of Tokyo, Kashiwa, Japan. Chun...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tokyo#Hokkaido University#Stanford University#Osaka University#Gakushuin University#Quantum Science Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
PhysicsEurekAlert

Exotic superconductors: The secret that wasn't there

A single measurement result is not a proof - this has been shown again and again in science. We can only really rely on a research result when it has been measured several times, preferably by different research teams, in slightly different ways. In this way, errors can usually be detected sooner or later.
PhysicsAPS physics

Third-order topological insulator in three-dimensional lattice of magnetic vortices

Recent acoustic and electrical-circuit experiments have reported the third-order (or octupole) topological insulating phase, while its counterpart in classical magnetic systems has yet to be realized. Here we explore the collective dynamics of magnetic vortices in three-dimensional breathing cuboids and find that the vortex lattice can support zero-dimensional corner states, one-dimensional hinge states, two-dimensional surface states, and three-dimensional bulk states when the ratio of alternating intralayer and interlayer bond lengths goes beyond a critical value. We show that only the corner states are stable against external frustrations because of the topological protection. Full micromagnetic simulations verify our theoretical predictions with good agreement.
ScienceAPS physics

Measurement-induced entanglement transitions in the quantum Ising chain: From infinite to zero clicks

We investigate measurement-induced phase transitions in the quantum Ising chain coupled to a monitoring environment. We compare two different limits of the measurement problem: the stochastic quantum-state diffusion protocol corresponding to infinite small jumps per unit of time and the no-click limit, corresponding to postselection and described by a non-Hermitian Hamiltonian. In both cases we find a remarkably similar phenomenology as the measurement strength.
IndustryNature.com

Author Correction: Assessing the effect of wind farms in fauna with a mathematical model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71758-5, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2’s legend, where the copyright for the image was not acknowledged. Consequently, Figure 2’s legend,. “Relationships of variables affecting species mortality. It is necessary to consider the possible relationships...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Two-component anomalous Hall effect in a magnetically doped topological insulator

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-03684-0, Published Online 29 March 2018. The original version of this Article omitted the following sentence from the Acknowledgements: “J.T. acknowledges support from the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of Chinese Academy of Sciences”. This sentence has now been appended at the end of Acknowledgements in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23863-w; published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article misspelled the following number in the Acknowledgements: ‘52032007’, which incorrectly read ‘52032007, 52032007‘. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors...
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum anomalous Hall effect in a three-dimensional topological-insulator–thin-film-ferromagnetic-metal heterostructure

We theoretically show that the three-dimensional (3D) topological insulator (TI)/thin-film ferromagnetic metal (FMM) heterostructure is possible to be a quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) insulator with a wide global band gap. Studying the band structure and the weight distributions of eigenstates, we demonstrate that the attachment of a metallic thin film on the 3DTI can shift the topologically nontrivial state into the metal layers due to the hybridization of bands around the original Dirac point. By introducing the magnetic exchange interaction in the thin-film layers, we compute the anomalous Hall conductivity and magnetic anisotropy of the heterostructure to suggest the appearance of a wider gap realizing QAH effect than usual materials, such as magnetically doped thin films of 3DTI and 3DTI/ferromagnetic insulator heterostructures. Our results indicate that the 3DTI/thin-film FMM heterostructure may implement the QAH effect even at room temperature, which will pave the way to the experimental realization of the other exotic topological quantum phenomena.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Organosilicon uptake by biological membranes

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Han Zuilhof, which was incorrectly given as Han T. Zuilhof. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Pepijn Beekman, Agustin Enciso-Martinez. Applied Microfluidics...
PhysicsAPS physics

Correlations of stripe phase in one-dimensional spin-orbit coupled Bose gas

We investigate the effects of interaction for the stripe phase of a homogeneous one-dimensional Bose gas with laser-induced Raman spin-orbit coupling (SOC) and Zeeman splitting, for a wide range of densities. In order to account for quantum fluctuations, important in one dimension for low densities close to the Tonks-Girardeau limit, we use a variational method based on the hypernetted-chain Euler-Lagrange optimization of a Jastrow-Feenberg ansatz for the many-body wave function. For strong coupling we observe significant deviations from mean-field results not only quantitatively but also qualitatively. The main interest of this paper lies in the interplay and competition between interaction-induced pair correlations and the SOC-induced density oscillations of the stripe phase. We explain the increase in wave number of this density oscillation with increasing interaction due to an effective attraction between particles in the many-body system.
Sciencearxiv.org

Spin many-body phases in standard and topological waveguide QED simulators

Quantum spin models find applications in many different areas, such as spintronics, high-Tc superconductivity, and even complex optimization problems. However, studying their many-body behaviour, especially in the presence of frustration, represents an outstanding computational challenge. To overcome it, quantum simulators based on cold, trapped atoms and ions have been built, shedding light already on many non-trivial phenomena. Unfortunately, the models covered by these simulators are limited by the type of interactions that appear naturally in these systems. Waveguide QED setups have recently been pointed out as a powerful alternative due to the possibility of mediating more versatile spin-spin interactions with tunable sign, range, and even chirality. Yet, despite their potential, the many-body phases emerging from these systems have only been scarcely explored. In this manuscript, we fill this gap analyzing the ground states of a general class of spin models that can be obtained in such waveguide QED setups. Importantly, we find novel many-body phases different from the ones obtained in other platforms, e.g., symmetry-protected topological phases with large-period magnetic orderings, and explain the measurements needed to probe them.
ChemistryNature.com

Room-temperature oxygen vacancy migration induced reversible phase transformation during the anelastic deformation in CuO

From the mechanical perspectives, the influence of point defects is generally considered at high temperature, especially when the creep deformation dominates. Here, we show the stress-induced reversible oxygen vacancy migration in CuO nanowires at room temperature, causing the unanticipated anelastic deformation. The anelastic strain is associated with the nucleation of oxygen-deficient CuOx phase, which gradually transforms back to CuO after stress releasing, leading to the gradual recovery of the nanowire shape. Detailed analysis reveals an oxygen deficient metastable CuOx phase that has been overlooked in the literatures. Both theoretical and experimental investigations faithfully predict the oxygen vacancy diffusion pathways in CuO. Our finding facilitates a better understanding of the complicated mechanical behaviors in materials, which could also be relevant across multiple scientific disciplines, such as high-temperature superconductivity and solid-state chemistry in Cu-O compounds, etc.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The preponderance of nonsynonymous A-to-I RNA editing in coleoids is nonadaptive

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13275-2, published online 27 November 2019. The original version of this Article inadvertently incorrectly used third-party data which represented cDNA sequences rather than the corresponding genomic DNA sequences. In the corrected version these data have been replaced and reanalyzed. Additionally, a coding error was identified and a different alignment tool needed to be used. The following changes have been made:
Physicsarxiv.org

One-particle spectral densities and phase diagrams of one-dimensional proton conductors

The equilibrium states of one-dimensional proton conductors in the systems with hydrogen bonds are investigated. Our extended hard-core boson lattice model includes short-range interactions between hydrogen ions, their transfer along the hydrogen bonds with two-minima local anharmonic potential, as well as their inter-bond hopping, and the modulating field is taken into account. The exact diagonalization method for finite one-dimensional system with periodic boundary conditions is used. The existence of various phases of the system at $T = 0$, depending on the values of short-range interactions between particles and the modulating field strength, is established by analyzing the character of the obtained frequency dependence of one-particle spectral density; the phase diagrams are built.
Sciencearxiv.org

Exact Mobility Edges and Topological Phase Transition in Two-Dimensional non-Hermitian Quasicrystals

The emergence of the mobility edge (ME) has been recognized as an important characteristic of Anderson localization. The difficulty in understanding the physics of the MEs in three-dimensional (3D) systems from a microscopic picture promotes discovering of models with the exact MEs in lower-dimensional systems. While most of previous studies concern on the one-dimensional (1D) quasiperiodic systems, the analytic results that allow for an accurate understanding of two-dimensional (2D) cases are rare. In this Letter, we disclose an exactly solvable 2D quasicrystal model with parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry displaying exact MEs. In the thermodynamic limit, we unveil that the extended-localized transition point, observed at the $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry breaking point, is of topological nature characterized by a hidden winding number defined in the dual space. The 2D non-Hermitian quasicrystal model can be realized in the coupling waveguide platform, and the localization features can be detected by the excitation dynamics.
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
ScienceNature.com

Topological phases and bulk-edge correspondence of magnetized cold plasmas

Plasmas have been recently studied as topological materials. However, a comprehensive picture of topological phases and topological phase transitions in cold magnetized plasmas is still missing. Here we systematically map out all the topological phases and establish the bulk-edge correspondence in cold magnetized plasmas. We find that for the linear eigenmodes, there are 10 topological phases in the parameter space of density n, magnetic field B, and parallel wavenumber kz, separated by the surfaces of Langmuir wave-L wave resonance, Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance, and zero magnetic field. For fixed B and kz, only the phase transition at the Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance corresponds to edge modes. A sufficient and necessary condition for the existence of this type of edge modes is given and verified by numerical solutions. We demonstrate that edge modes exist not only on a plasma-vacuum interface but also on more general plasma-plasma interfaces. This finding broadens the possible applications of these exotic excitations in space and laboratory plasmas.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological phase singularities in atomically thin high-refractive-index materials

Georgy Ermolaev, Kirill Voronin, Denis G. Baranov, Vasyl Kravets, Gleb Tselikov, Yury Stebunov, Dmitry Yakubovsky, Sergey Novikov, Andrey Vyshnevyy, Arslan Mazitov, Ivan Kruglov, Sergey Zhukov, Roman Romanov, Andrey M. Markeev, Aleksey Arsenin, Kostya S. Novoselov, Alexander N. Grigorenko, Valentyn Volkov. Atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) present a promising platform...
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental investigation of optically controlled topological transition in bismuth-mica structure

The hyperbolic materials are strongly anisotropic media with a permittivity/permeability tensor having diagonal components of different sign. They combine the properties of dielectric and metal-like media and are described with hyperbolic isofrequency surfaces in wave-vector space. Such media may support unusual effects like negative refraction, near-field radiation enhancement and nanoscale light confinement. They were demonstrated mainly for microwave and infrared frequency ranges on the basis of metamaterials and natural anisotropic materials correspondingly. For the terahertz region, the tunable hyperbolic media were demonstrated only theoretically. This paper is dedicated to the first experimental demonstration of an optically tunable terahertz hyperbolic medium in 0.2–1.0 THz frequency range. The negative phase shift of a THz wave transmitted through the structure consisting of 40 nm (in relation to THz wave transmitted through substrate) to 120 nm bismuth film (in relation to both THz waves transmitted through substrate and air) on 21 µm mica substrate is shown. The optical switching of topological transition between elliptic and hyperbolic isofrequency contours is demonstrated for the effective structure consisting of 40 nm Bi on mica. For the case of 120 nm Bi on mica, the effective permittivity is only hyperbolic in the studied range. It is shown that the in-plane component of the effective permittivity tensor may be positive or negative depending on the frequency of THz radiation and continuous-wave optical pumping power (with a wavelength of 980 nm), while the orthogonal one is always positive. The proposed optically tunable structure may be useful for application in various fields of the modern terahertz photonics.
Physicsarxiv.org

Erasable superconductivity in topological insulator Bi2Se3 induced by voltage pulse

Three-dimensional topological insulators (TIs) attract much attention due to its topologically protected Dirac surface states. Doping into TIs or their proximity with normal superconductors can promote the realization of topological superconductivity(SC) and Majorana fermions with potential applications in quantum computations. Here, an emergent superconductivity was observed in local mesoscopic point-contacts on the topological insulator Bi2Se3 by applying a voltage pulse through the contacts, evidenced by the Andreev reflection peak in the point-contact spectra and a visible resistance drop in the four-probe electrical resistance measurements. More intriguingly, the superconductivity can be erased with thermal cycles by warming up to high temperatures (300 K) and induced again by the voltage pulse at the base temperature (1.9 K), suggesting a significance for designing new types of quantum devices. Nematic behaviour is also observed in the superconducting state, similar to the case of CuxBi2Se3 as topological superconductor candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy