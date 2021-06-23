Pioneer Ignatius Colvin Sought Fortune and Created the Colvin Ranch Legacy

In 1849 as far as Easterners were concerned, the far western territories were a wilderness, and a foreign land beyond the United States of America. More than one mother and father said goodbye to a grown child who desired to go west knowing they may never see or hear from them again. Ignatius Colvin was one such youth. Since he was illiterate, no journals or letters exist of Colvin’s that would give us a window into his personality. But some reports, like Rev H. K. Hines 1893 sketch in “An Illustrated History of the State of Washington,” called him a “liberal-minded and public-spirited citizen.” He was also labeled a “Gruff old Codger” in Susan Erb’s essay titled, “Emma Ester Peck Rector Colvin.” His decedents think of him as a shrewd businessman.