Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pioneer Ignatius Colvin Sought Fortune and Created the Colvin Ranch Legacy

By Jessica Reeves-Rush
thurstontalk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1849 as far as Easterners were concerned, the far western territories were a wilderness, and a foreign land beyond the United States of America. More than one mother and father said goodbye to a grown child who desired to go west knowing they may never see or hear from them again. Ignatius Colvin was one such youth. Since he was illiterate, no journals or letters exist of Colvin’s that would give us a window into his personality. But some reports, like Rev H. K. Hines 1893 sketch in “An Illustrated History of the State of Washington,” called him a “liberal-minded and public-spirited citizen.” He was also labeled a “Gruff old Codger” in Susan Erb’s essay titled, “Emma Ester Peck Rector Colvin.” His decedents think of him as a shrewd businessman.

www.thurstontalk.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Lice#Easterners#The Hudson Bay Company#The United States Army#Cowlitz Landing#Haida Native Americans#A Native American#Coal Bank School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AnimalsEmporia gazette.com

Pioneer Bluffs awarded grant to collect ranching women's stories

MATFIELD GREEN — The Pioneer Bluffs Foundation was awarded nearly $10,000 for collect and preserve the stories of ranching women in the Flint Hills. The $9,995 grant was announced by Humanities Kansas Tuesday morning. Pioneer Bluffs executive director Lynn Smith said “Women of the Ranch: Preserving Their Stories” will be...
Kansas City, MOColumbia Missourian

MU legacy walk voted down, but unity fountain created

There will be no legacy walk recognizing enslaved people and other indigenous people who had a role in building the MU campus. Instead, the fountain near the Student Center and Strickland Hall will become "the fountain of unity," as it's called in documents from the UM System Board of Curators, and recognize all people who contributed to building MU.
Waitsburg, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

PIONEER PORTRAITS

Waitsburg residents and visitors noticed several weeks ago how each of the entrances to town – eastbound Highway 124, northbound Highway 12 and westbound Highway 12 – got new welcoming banners with the words “Waitsburg A-Waits You,” a phrase coined by Mayor Walt Gobel to invite travelers to the downtown area one block off Highway 12. In addition to the six new banners at city entrances, the city also put up 10 new downtown banners on the streetlights to complement the existing 11, and mounted 44 hanging baskets with petunias to the poles.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

Honoring Legacy Of William Norris Legacy

The past 365 days have passed rapidly but William Norris’ influence and love remains strong. A man of confidence, honesty, strength, compassion, character, and stories, made him the best husband, father and grandfather a family could’ve asked for. The memories we share of Bill give us comfort. We treasure and...
CharitiesABQJournal

‘An extraordinary legacy’

Though her last day on the job was Friday, Santa Fe hasn’t seen the last of Veronica García. Now a two-time former superintendent at Santa Fe Public Schools, García said she’ll be back in the City Different to launch the Kite Tail Foundation, a new nonprofit that will work in support of homeless children.
alaskareporter.com

Catholic church in Fort Smith, N.W.T., marked with red hand prints

Red hand prints have appeared on the front doors of the Catholic church in Fort Smith, N.W.T., but the parish’s priest said someone has already come forward and apologized for the markings. Cornelius Ngurukwem, the reverend at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, told CBC News he was out cutting the grass on...
Religionospreyobserver.com

Faith & Footprints: The Baltimore Basilica – Baltimore, Maryland

The Baltimore Basilica was founded in 1806 and is one of America’s premier displays of architecture, as well as the first great cathedral built in America after the signing of the Constitution. The basilica, also known as America’s First Cathedral, has been a symbol of religious freedom in America for more than 200 years and is a spectacular sight featuring a massive dome, 24 skylights and a classic European style.
Dupree, SDtimberlakesouthdakota.com

Pioneer Days

ABOVE: Mika Peterson’s son, Calder, was the lucky winner in the drawing for the beautiful quilt made by Virginia Till and raffled off by the Dupree Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary. Here Calder is pictured with his mom and Virginia. Photo by Patty Peacock RIGHT: Ramon and Cliff Birkeland lead the parade on Saturday in Dupree during Pioneer Days festivities. Photo by Roger Lawien.
Washington StateThe Suburban Times

John Colvin announces DuPont City Council candidacy

Hi! I would like to introduce myself, I am John Colvin and am running for DuPont City Council. I grew up in Washington State, on the Kitsap Peninsula and graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1991; after high school, I left Washington to attend tech school in Arizona and upon my return in 1992, I joined the Army out of the Silverdale recruiting station. I spent the next 25 years traveling the world, but Washington State eventually called me home. While stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2012- 2016, my wife and I fell in love with the town of DuPont. In 2018, my wife and I purchased our home and made DuPont our permanent residence.