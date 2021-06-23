Cancel
What to know about vaccine verification at WVU: 'We’re going to rely on the honor system'

By Trenton Straight
Daily Athenaeum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the fall semester draws near, many students and employees are left wondering how West Virginia University will distinguish vaccinated individuals from unvaccinated. The short answer—it won’t. According to University leaders, the verification system will primarily be used to monitor overall vaccination rates among students and employees. “It’s a privacy...

