NHL

2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics Roster Projections: Team Sweden

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics beginning in February 2022, we predict Team Sweden’s Ice Hockey Olympic Roster. Heading into the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics in Beijing, Team Sweden, much like other teams, heads into the tournament absent some key figures from past international competitions. The Sedin twins and Henrik Zetterberg have retired, and their main man in net, Henrik Lundqvist, is coming off heart surgery earlier in the year.

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Team Sweden#Ice Hockey Olympic Roster
News Break
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
