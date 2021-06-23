2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics Roster Projections: Team Sweden
With the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics beginning in February 2022, we predict Team Sweden’s Ice Hockey Olympic Roster. Heading into the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey Olympics in Beijing, Team Sweden, much like other teams, heads into the tournament absent some key figures from past international competitions. The Sedin twins and Henrik Zetterberg have retired, and their main man in net, Henrik Lundqvist, is coming off heart surgery earlier in the year.rinkroyalty.com