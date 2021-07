Whether or not to return the 2005 Heisman to Bush isn’t an easy decision for the NCAA. Let’s examine both sides. The Heisman Trophy has been awarded to the best collegiate football player every year since 1935. Like Sesame Street used to say, there is one of the 86 years that is different. 2005 lists Reggie Bush as the winner, but notes that the award was vacated. It was vacated because Bush and his family were found to have accepted impermissible benefits of about $300,000 in cash, housing, a vehicle, travel and other gifts from a potential agent.