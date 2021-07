With the Fourth of July right around the corner, everyone that plans to host a cookout needs to start planning to break out the grill. When you need to serve up a selection of steaks, burgers, hot dogs, and more for guests, you need to use the right kind of wood for the occasion. For example, juniper wood gives off a resin-like flavor perfect for pork, while you can burn straw for a delicate aroma that compliments grilled fish. If you use a charcoal grill and really want to show off, you have to get your hands on some fruitwood chunks, Andrew Zimmern's fuel of choice.