La Velle E. Neal III: Baseball's crackdown on pitchers had to happen

PHOENIX — Things are about to change for Mark Prior’s charges. But the Dodgers pitching coach says things change all the time. “I honestly don’t know,” Prior said Saturday when asked how MLB’s planned crackdown on the use of grip-enhancing substances beginning Monday might affect the performance of the Dodgers’ pitchers. “It’s not going to change how we go about preparing for Monday. And if things do change then we adjust. That’s part of the game anyway. We adapt. You always have to go through adjustment periods on a lot of things – whether teams are adjusting to how we’re pitching them, whether our guys aren’t pitching to the best of their ability at certain times.