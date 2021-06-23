These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars of 2021
Many people want to support local manufacturing by buying American — but in practice, that can be far more complex than picking between Ford, General Motors and the company formerly known as FCA and now called Stellantis. The automotive industry is a complex international web of factories and suppliers. So American companies like Ford and GM may produce many components, if not entire cars overseas — and foreign manufacturers like Honda and Toyota often build vehicles in America explicitly for the American market.www.gearpatrol.com