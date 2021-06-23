These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars of 2021

Hyundai sales are good in the U.S., Porsche is going to issue a recall for Taycan, and Volvo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for July 1, 2021. Sales in June are expected to be good and The Wall Street Journal reports that new car sales in the first half of 2021 in the U.S. should total about 8.3 million cars, or more or less the number of new cars that sold before All Of This Shit Began. But because of stop-start production thanks to the global chip shortage and lingering pent-up demand, dealers are running low on inventory. Very low. And the next few months for new car sales don’t look good at all.