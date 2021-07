SIGOURNEY — It was shaping up to become a tight battle down the stretch between the Sigourney Savages and Cardinal Comets on Thursday. But Mother Nature had other plans. With one out and the bases loaded for Cardinal in the top of the fourth inning, rain began to fall, with two lightning strikes to match, putting the game into a temporary delay. After the brief pause, officials met with both coaches at midfield and called it off, with Sigourney coaches and players waving goodbye to the Comets in the adjacent dugout.