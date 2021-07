Host of The Success Story Podcast | Founder/CEO @ROIOverload | Forbes, Hackernoon, Startup. When we think about sales, we generally don’t think of Michael Bloomberg. And when we think of Michael Bloomberg (MB), we may think of money, we may think of him being the ex-mayor of New York, a democratic candidate in the 2020 election, or a billionaire with a net worth of roughly $69 billion, but we don’t all think of how he got there.