Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Interview: How Becca Murray Created a Body Positive TikTok Space

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Becca Murray’s TikTok bio, she describes herself as “your cool aunt,” giving new meaning to just how accurate three words can be. Becca is indeed cool, not to mention quirky and funny, while also embodying a cozy vibe that is palpable to her videos. Her style is clean, bohemian and adorable. Yet with over 210,000 followers and over 6.8 million views across her platform, Murray is not a cute little girl trying to woo you over with an apology. In fact, she is unapologetic on purpose, and this brand of authority has prompted her to achieve high profile status fast in the TikTok space.

themighty.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Positivity#Tiktokers#Women And Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheaureview.com

Interview: Sigrid on “Mirror”, body image and the luxury of time

Norway’s Sigrid was planning on working in the Norwegian government’s Department Of Culture if it weren’t for her breakout EP Don’t Kill My Vibe that cracked international charting success and led her to the stages of Glastonbury and Reading. The following year, the BBC named her the Music Sound of...
Beauty & Fashionkiss951.com

BFFs Promote Body Positivity With #StyleNotSize

Most of the time, being seen in the exact same outfit as a friend is a fashion don’t, but a pair of besties from New York do it on purpose. Denise Mercedes Marte and Maria Castellanosmake it an everyday thing to dress alike and they’re doing it to promote body positivity. The duo shares videos of their matching outfits on their separate TikTok pages to celebrate style at any size, using the hashtag #StyleNotSize.
Behind Viral VideosKGO

Mom goes viral on TikTok for bringing son to job interview

A St. Louis County mother's TikTok video is now at the center of new conversations surrounding access to childcare. Suited up and with a resume in hand, 1-year-old Mylo Mundwiller joined his mother, 38-year-old Maggie Mundwiller, on her job interview last Wednesday. Mundwiller documented the whole journey with a compilation of videos on TikTok.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother shares how she prepared toddler for job interview at family friendly company in viral TikTok

A mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the supportive message she received from a prospective company about childcare, and how she and her toddler then prepared for the job interview.Maggie Mundwiller, who goes by the username @314handcrafted on TikTok, revealed that she was interviewing for new jobs after being laid off amid the pandemic in a video posted to the platform last week.However, according to Mundwiller, who lives in St Louis, Missouri, when a company invited her back for a second interview, she was worried, as she wouldn’t have childcare for her one-year-old son, Mylo.Fortunately, as Mundwiller...
Behind Viral Videosthekatynews.com

How Musicians Use Tiktok To Be Successful

With nearly a billion users and over 2 billion downloads since its launch in 2017, TikTok is the biggest, fastest-growing social media platform in the world. It’s extremely popular among youth, who make up slightly more than half of its users. Its interface consists of short -15 second to 3 minutes long- videos on various topics, from dancing and comedy to politics and fantasy. It has grown to become a global app, and it’s had […]
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Behind Viral VideosIFLScience

Teens Work Out How To Fake “Positive” COVID Test Results In Viral TikTok Videos

A stunt that recently went viral on TikTok, inspiring a multitude of "how-to" videos, has landed a teen in hot water after he shared a tip on how to get a COVID-19 lateral flow test give you a false positive. The "hoodwinking" approach actually just involves disrupting the test by putting incompatible liquids into the drop tester and has gained much in the way of negative press owing to the fact that there are a small number of alleged cases of students using it to stay home from school.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

How to block someone on TikTok

TikTok has developed into a massively successful social platform. The app lets you view, post, and share all different kinds of videos, all 60 seconds or less in length for the most part. As of now, the platform has amassed over 50 million daily users in the US alone. Despite...
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

How To Go Live on TikTok

Once you are allowed to go live on TikTok, the process is not dissimilar to making normal videos. To go live, you just take the Create icon, swipe to Live in the navigation and then pick an image and title for the stream. You then click Go Live to start...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Exclusive: How D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Created An All-Inclusive Healing Space Through Music

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. On Tuesday, June 22, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice were honored with the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. Born Derrick Jones, D-Nice was one of the revolutionaries of quarantine and the founding father of what the digital media-verse knows as Club Quarantine. Since its inception at the top of isolation season in March 2020, millions on Instagram have visited D-Nice’s “rooms” including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Academy® Award winners Jamie Foxx and Halle Berry, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Lenny Kravitz, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Economyhypebeast.com

NASA Logo Designer Creates Space Watch for Anicorn

Watchmaker and frequent NASA collaborator, Anicorn, is celebrating the return of the American space agency’s iconic ‘Worm’ logo with a limited edition watch designed by the logo’s original creator, Richard Danne. The Space Watch is Danne’s first ever watch design and is presented in two colors; with 150 pieces in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy