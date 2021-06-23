Interview: How Becca Murray Created a Body Positive TikTok Space

In Becca Murray’s TikTok bio, she describes herself as “your cool aunt,” giving new meaning to just how accurate three words can be. Becca is indeed cool, not to mention quirky and funny, while also embodying a cozy vibe that is palpable to her videos. Her style is clean, bohemian and adorable. Yet with over 210,000 followers and over 6.8 million views across her platform, Murray is not a cute little girl trying to woo you over with an apology. In fact, she is unapologetic on purpose, and this brand of authority has prompted her to achieve high profile status fast in the TikTok space.