Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Edelman Trust Barometer special report: Brands must be agents of societal change, say consumers

By Aleda Stam
prweek.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO: Consumers are prioritizing trust in brands over love for brands, and they’re realizing the power they have in compelling companies to be agents of societal change. The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report Trust: The New Brand Equity, which was revealed during the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday, reveals consumers expect more from brands than ever before. According to the study, respondents said brands are more culturally relevant if they reflect societal values (38%), meet a new societal need (33%) and change social interactions for the better (32%).

www.prweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Edelman
Person
Jackie Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Societal Change#Brand Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
BusinessForbes

Fad To Foundational: ESG Must Be At The Core Of A Modern Brand

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. Astute enterprises have always known that their brand must be nurtured at the confluence of profit and purpose. Profit for shareholders and purpose that resonates with a broad range of stakeholders, including customers, employees and communities, need to go hand in hand.
Businessprweek.com

Ogilvy global strategy chief to depart

Turnover at Ogilvy’s global leadership team continues. Ben Richards, global chief strategy officer at the agency, is stepping down after more than 11 years to start a new venture, Campaign US has learned. The news was shared internally with employees on Tuesday in a note from global CEO Andy Main,...
Businessprweek.com

BCW appoints Malcolm as consumer lead amid restructure

In his role as group managing director of Consumer Marketing, Tom Malcolm is responsible for overseeing the growth of the practice. He will also lead a Transformation Board within the business, responsible for the delivery of innovation workstreams. Under the new leadership structure, Paola Nicolaides and Lee Waite will report...
Businessprweek.com

Fibre broadband provider hires PR agency

LionbridgePR has been tasked with delivering corporate and consumer communications for the UK broadband provider Upp, which recently announced its £1bn investment. LionbridgePR said it will help raise the profile and outreach of the provider in local and national media and telecoms industry titles as Upp deploys a full fibre network to one million homes by 2025.
EconomyForbes

Marketing With Consumer Trust In Mind

VP Marketing @ Usercentrics overseeing global marketing efforts. "Data Privacy is a Human Right." Trust has the power to make or break a brand. A recent study of consumers surfaced just how much trust has emerged as a top priority for brands. Among consumers today, “70 percent say trusting a brand is more important today than in the past — a shared belief among age groups, gender and income.” While over half (53%) agree that whether you trust the company behind the brand or product is the second most important factor (only to price) when purchasing from a new brand.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

When Brands Consume

Neda Daneshzadeh has built a career on her passion for consumer brands. As the co-founder of one of the only investment firms founded solely by women, she and her team at Prelude Growth Partners are laser-focused on founders of brands with a ‘new modern consumer’ in mind, one who she says is unmistakably driving the sector’s growth.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Report: Trust in TV news grows

Reuters has launched its Digital News Report 2021 – a comprehensive annual report on news consumption worldwide. This year’s report covers 46 markets, including six new ones: India, Indonesia, Thailand, Nigeria, Colombia and Peru. The report provides evidence that some news organisations have benefitted from a desire for reliable information...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Jason Edelman as SVP of Williams Sonoma Home Brand

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today that Jason Edelman will be joining the leadership team as the Senior Vice President of the Williams Sonoma Home brand effective August 1, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005701/en/
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sanofi sells portfolio of regional consumer brands to Stada

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it agreed to sell 16 mainly European consumer healthcare brands to private-equity owned Stada to streamline its product portfolio. Stada said in a statement the purchase of the brands, including Mitosyl ointment, Silomat cough remedies, Frubiase nutritional supplements, will...
Businessaithority.com

Penguin Strategies Acquires Amarok to Better Serve Companies Requiring Advanced Salesforce Services

Penguin CEO: “This Will Help Further Our Vision to Provide the Best 360-Degree Sales and Marketing Services to B2B Tech Companies”. Signaling a new era in customer-centered marketing solutions, Penguin Strategies, a HubSpot Diamond Partner, acquires Amarok, a Salesforce Certified partner, to create a more comprehensive sales and marketing service offering for their B2B technology clients.
TravelTravelPulse

The 10 Most Trusted Travel and Hospitality Brands

Morning Consult released its rankings of the Most Trusted Brands in Travel and Hospitality on Thursday. The data intelligence company surveyed 4,400 U.S. adults to gauge their overall trust in the industry in an effort to learn about both how faith is built and broken. Hotel and resort brands dominate the list in 2021, accounting for eight of the top 10 logos travelers look to for a satisfying experience. With travel bouncing back this summer, here's a look at the most trusted names in the industry.
Businessmartechseries.com

SonyLIV Enters into Strategic Partnership with TCS to Transform Customer Experience and Drive Growth

Tata Consultancy Services Will Help Speed and Scale SonyLIV’s Innovation to Accelerate its Journey Towards Becoming a Global Next-Generation OTT Player. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.
Businessprweek.com

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Interpublic Group has named Mish Fletcher (pictured above) as its first chief growth officer for the Asia-Pacific region. She joins from FCB Six in New York, where she was executive vice president and global growth officer for just over a year. Prior to that she was MD and global head of marketing at Accenture Interactive, also in New York.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Sanofi Divests 16 Consumer Health Brands To Stada

Amid a reorganization scheme aimed at slashing costs and prioritizing blockbuster immunology Dupixent, Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) will offload 16 consumer health products to Germany's Stada Arzneimittel. Under the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, Stada will get its hands on the registrations, trademarks, and commercial...
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Restaurant running short of workers? Experts say brands must look within for answers

The latest data indicates that a breathtaking 40% of restaurants today report they are understaffed. And, since national figures show that the industry is actually down 2.5 million workers over the course of the pandemic and 4.2 million new positions have been created in the industry over the past 18 months, the severity of the situation becomes even clearer. In fact, given this type of data, it's entirely understandable why so many foodservice players are being forced to cut operational hours, or close completely, due to staff shortages.
Internetcheddar.com

Live Shopping on Facebook Helps Brands Connect to Consumers

Facebook is taking the online shopping experience to a new level. The company is holding 'Live Shopping Fridays,' where each week, three brands will host live shopping experiences. Consumers can engage with some of their favorite brands, watch demos, and learn from experts. Facebook's Yulie Kwon Kim and CEO and founder of Alleyoop, Leila Kahani, joins us to talk about the new experience.
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Earn $17/Hour as a Part-Time Consumer Experience Agent for Samsonite

Samsonite, a luggage and travel accessories brand, is hiring a part-time consumer experience agent to work from home. The pay is $17 per hour. In this role, you will respond to customer inquiries via phone, text, email and social media, helping with product information, orders, returns, complaints and more. You...
Educationamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: Raytheon tells white employees to pay ‘reparations,’ promote defunding police, confront ‘privilege’ and more in new critical race training

On Tuesday, prominent critical race theory critic Christopher Rufo shared documents reportedly obtained from within the defense contractor Raytheon, which tells white employees to “identify their privilege” and provides a list of resources to “understand and share what ‘defund the police’ really means,” “decolonize your bookshelf” and “participate in reparations.”
BusinessMiddletown Press

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy