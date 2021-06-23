Edelman Trust Barometer special report: Brands must be agents of societal change, say consumers

The latest data indicates that a breathtaking 40% of restaurants today report they are understaffed. And, since national figures show that the industry is actually down 2.5 million workers over the course of the pandemic and 4.2 million new positions have been created in the industry over the past 18 months, the severity of the situation becomes even clearer. In fact, given this type of data, it's entirely understandable why so many foodservice players are being forced to cut operational hours, or close completely, due to staff shortages.