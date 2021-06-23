Edelman Trust Barometer special report: Brands must be agents of societal change, say consumers
CHICAGO: Consumers are prioritizing trust in brands over love for brands, and they’re realizing the power they have in compelling companies to be agents of societal change. The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report Trust: The New Brand Equity, which was revealed during the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday, reveals consumers expect more from brands than ever before. According to the study, respondents said brands are more culturally relevant if they reflect societal values (38%), meet a new societal need (33%) and change social interactions for the better (32%).www.prweek.com