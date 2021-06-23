It is quite a miracle that arts and culture in Westchester has survived
It is quite a miracle that arts and culture in Westchester has survived—not without painful cuts and closings, but certainly still intact and gearing up for a robust comeback. Yes, we are battered financially but spiritually undaunted, secure in the economic value and higher purpose of our collective mission and humbly grateful to those who quietly and without fanfare supported the collective arts community and the individual venues and creators during this bitter crisis.westfaironline.com