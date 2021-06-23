Cancel
It is quite a miracle that arts and culture in Westchester has survived

By Editorial Staff
It is quite a miracle that arts and culture in Westchester has survived—not without painful cuts and closings, but certainly still intact and gearing up for a robust comeback. Yes, we are battered financially but spiritually undaunted, secure in the economic value and higher purpose of our collective mission and humbly grateful to those who quietly and without fanfare supported the collective arts community and the individual venues and creators during this bitter crisis.

White Plains, NY
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair's business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Artist Relief Fund#Challenge Grant Program#Examiner#Today Media
