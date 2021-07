Good late Saturday evening/early Sunday morning, everyone. It’s nice to be back at work after spending much of this week back home catching up with family and friends. I didn’t escape the rain chances from last week, however. It was hot and humid with t-storm chances through Thursday as that same storm system impacted the St. Louis area as well. Thankfully, we all have been rewarded with a pretty good start to the holiday weekend. After highs in the middle 80s on Friday, we topped out in the middle to upper 80s Saturday afternoon once we got past morning lows in the middle to upper 60s.